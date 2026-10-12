OTS members sign joint declaration on intellectual property cooperation in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The Joint Declaration of the 2nd Meeting of Heads of Intellectual Property Agencies of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Member States was signed in Baku today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The meeting, organized by the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan, was attended by Deputy Secretary General of the OTS Ömer Kocaman, Chairperson of the Intellectual Property Rights Committee of the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan, Sholpan Abdreyeva, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan, Maksat Mamytkanov, Head of the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TÜRKPATENT), Muhammed Zeki Durak, and Deputy Minister of Justice and Head of the Intellectual Property Agency of Uzbekistan, Muzraf Ikramov.

Delivering the opening remarks, Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan, Kamran Imanov, said that copyright is protected in parallel with rights regarding industrial property objects.

According to him, the copyright holder must declare that he/she does not object to reproduction in the form in which the patent application or the description of the invention is entered into the Patent Register, and in this case, he/she retains their copyright.

In his address, Kocaman said that this responsibility has become increasingly relevant today as knowledge, technology, and intellectual capital transform into the primary sources of economic power and competitiveness.

He noted that, consequently, cooperation in the field of intellectual property is not merely a technical matter but is vital to our broader efforts to build a future defined by innovation and enduring competitiveness.

The event continued with speeches and discussions.

Hosting the Second Meeting in Azerbaijan during the country’s chairmanship of the OTS is of great importance; beyond contributing to the development of cooperation within the organization, it serves to promote Azerbaijan’s initiatives in the field of intellectual property, strengthen institutional ties with member states, and demonstrate our country’s active role within the organization.