Uzbekistan’s Fergana, Saudi Astra Industries eye joint investment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Uzbekistan’s Fergana region and Saudi Arabia’s Astra Industries discussed potential joint investment projects in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, polymer manufacturing, and construction materials during a meeting in Riyadh on October 12.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana regional administration, following a meeting between Fergana Region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and Samer Hendawi, the Astra Industries’ vice president for finance and investment.

During the meeting, Bozorov presented Fergana’s industrial and investment potential, existing infrastructure, and incentives designed to attract foreign investors.

The discussions focused on developing joint projects in several manufacturing sectors by drawing on Astra Industries’ industrial expertise and technological capabilities.

The parties discussed measures to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, develop promising investment proposals and move toward the practical implementation of joint projects.

Astra Industries is a Saudi industrial group with operations in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, polymer products, steel structures and industrial construction. The group includes manufacturing businesses operating across several industries.

Potential cooperation with Astra Industries could help Fergana attract foreign direct investment, diversify its industrial base and expand domestic production of pharmaceuticals, chemicals, polymers and construction materials. The introduction of advanced technologies and manufacturing expertise could also create jobs, strengthen local supply chains and increase the share of higher value-added products in the region’s economy. For Saudi investors, meanwhile, Fergana could offer opportunities to establish production facilities and expand their presence in Uzbekistan and the wider Central Asian market.