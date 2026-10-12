Azerbaijan media council urges vigilance over social media manipulation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The Media and Broadcasting Council of Azerbaijan has urged citizens not to fall for manipulations on social media.

This was reflected in a statement by the Media and Broadcasting Council of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, the approval of unified dress codes for students and educators in Azerbaijan serves to uphold the principle of secular education and ensure a consistent approach within the educational environment; however, certain circles are attempting to deliberately politicize the issue, shift it into a religious context, and turn it into a source of artificial public tension.

Coordinated activities, particularly on social media platforms, are further exacerbating these concerns. Notable trends include the mass dissemination of identical or similar content, including negative comments and reactions, across various accounts within short timeframes, as well as calls inciting people to violate public order.

The coordinated nature of this process, evidenced by the sustained intervention of a limited number of accounts across numerous posts and the intensification of activity during specific time intervals, indicates a troll attack and information manipulation orchestrated from a single center abroad.

The primary objectives of such interventions are to distort genuine public opinion, create an illusion of mass discontent through the artificial activity of specific accounts, divert attention from the core issue, and turn the topic into a tool for certain political agendas.

The Media and Broadcasting Council urged citizens, media entities, and social media users to remain vigilant against such incidents, to be mindful of the coordinated activities of suspicious accounts, to refrain from disseminating manipulative content without verification, and to avoid being swayed by artificially generated waves of information.