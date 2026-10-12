Uzbekistan, US focus on investment in mining, energy and transport

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Uzbekistan and the United States discussed expanding investment cooperation in mining, energy, transport, agriculture, finance and information technology during a meeting in Tashkent on Oct. 9.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, following a meeting between Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and U.S. Ambassador to Uzbekistan Jonathan Henick to discuss preparations for bilateral events planned through the end of 2026.

In addition, the talks focused on arranging meetings with executives of leading U.S. companies and advancing promising investment initiatives.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening practical cooperation and implementing joint projects across priority sectors of the Uzbek economy.

"The parties emphasized the importance of expanding practical cooperation in the areas of mining, energy, transport, agriculture, the financial sector, and information technology, as well as the implementation of joint projects in priority sectors," the statement said.

The meeting reflects the two countries’ efforts to deepen economic ties, expand business-to-business contacts and create new opportunities for investment and joint ventures.

Expanding cooperation with U.S. companies could help Uzbekistan attract foreign direct investment, gain access to advanced technologies and expertise, and modernize key economic sectors. Joint projects in energy, mining, transport and agriculture could also support industrial development, improve infrastructure, create jobs and strengthen Uzbekistan’s integration into global value chains. Regular high-level dialogue and direct business contacts are expected to help translate investment opportunities into concrete projects and long-term economic partnerships.