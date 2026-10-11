Georgia’s education non-profits capture 34.2% of auxiliary turnover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Education-sector non-profit organizations accounted for the largest share of turnover from auxiliary activities among Georgia's non-profit institutions in 2025, at 34.2%.

According to data released by Geostat on October 1, healthcare and social work accounted for 28.6%, followed by arts, entertainment and recreation at 19.2%.

Geostat reported that information and communication activities and other services each accounted for 4.3% of non-profit turnover, while professional, scientific and technical activities accounted for 3.9% and administrative and support service activities for 2.4%. According to Trend's calculations, the seven named sectors together accounted for approximately 96.9% of total non-profit turnover in 2025, leaving an estimated 3.1% for sectors not individually detailed in Geostat's release.

Turnover growth varied across sectors. Geostat reported that turnover in administrative and support service activities was approximately two-and-a-half times higher than a year earlier. Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities increased 70%, arts, entertainment and recreation rose 20.7%, agriculture, forestry and fishing increased 16.3%, information and communication grew 2.9%, and education rose 2.6%.

At the same time, turnover in other services decreased 44.3%, manufacturing fell 38.9%, financial and insurance activities declined 22.5%, and professional, scientific and technical activities decreased 22%. Across the sectors detailed by Geostat, annual changes in turnover ranged from an increase of approximately 150% to a decline of 44.3%.