Tajikistan calls for stronger CIS cooperation in energy and technology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon called for further development of multifaceted cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), with particular emphasis on economic cooperation, digitalization, innovation and renewable energy.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, Emomali Rahmon made the statement at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State held on October 9 in the Avaza region of Turkmenistan.

The head of state emphasized the importance of developing technological cooperation, introducing innovations, digital solutions and artificial intelligence, promoting the green economy, and implementing specific renewable energy projects.

"Supporting the decisions adopted at this meeting, the President of Tajikistan noted that the country consistently advocates continued multifaceted and constructive cooperation within the CIS," the press service said.

Emomali Rahmon also highlighted the need to further develop transport connectivity, expand trade, economic, investment and industrial cooperation, and strengthen cooperation in security.

Particular attention was given to Tajikistan’s initiative to declare 2027–2036 the International Decade for Strengthening Peace for the Sake of Future Generations. According to Emomali Rahmon, an international high-level conference dedicated to the official launch of the Decade is planned for June 2027 in Dushanbe, in cooperation with the United Nations (UN) and other international partners.

Emomali Rahmon expressed confidence that the active participation of CIS countries in the conference and in implementing the objectives of the Decade would demonstrate solidarity among the Commonwealth states.

The meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State is being held on October 9 in the Avaza National Tourist Zone on Turkmenistan’s Caspian coast, near the city of Turkmenbashi, under the chairmanship of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The event is dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the Commonwealth of Independent States and is a key event during Turkmenistan’s CIS chairmanship in 2026.