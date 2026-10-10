Indonesia eyes joint energy investment, role in Karabakh reconstruction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Indonesia plans to discuss with Azerbaijan opportunities for joint investments in the energy sector, the development of new innovative areas, and cooperation in the reconstruction of Karabakh, the country's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Berlian Helmy told reporters at an event promoting Pencak Silat (a traditional Indonesian martial art) held in Baku on October 10, Trend's correspondent reports.

According to him, the agenda for the meetings between Indonesia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Azerbaijani side will include three areas: political consultations and the formulation of policy, economic, trade, and investment cooperation, as well as socio-cultural issues.

In addition, he said, four areas of cooperation are planned to be discussed during meetings with Indonesia’s Deputy Minister of Investment.

“First, exploring opportunities for joint investments in the energy sector. Second, exploring new innovative areas for sustainable development. Third, exploring projects in the agricultural sector related to food security. And fourth, our participation in the reconstruction of Karabakh,” the ambassador noted.

He added that Indonesian companies are ready to cooperate with Azerbaijani companies on projects related to the reconstruction of Karabakh.

According to Berlian Helmy, the deputy minister is awaiting confirmation of the schedule for meetings with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov.