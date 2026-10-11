Chronicles of Victory: October 11, 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020 in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline.
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.
Trend presents the chronicle of the 15th day of the Second Karabakh war:
- President Ilham Aliyev in connection with the shelling of Ganja: the Azerbaijani side will give a worthy answer to all this!
- President Ilham Aliyev: The missile attack on Ganja was carried out from the Vardenis region of Armenia.
- President Ilham Aliyev: These dishonorable deeds of Armenia can never break thewill of Azerbaijani people.
- First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: I call upon the international community not to remain indifferent to all happened.
- The Ministry of Defense issued a statement that the information disseminated by the Armenian side about the alleged killing of civilians in Hadrut by Azerbaijani servicemen - a woman and her disabled son - is groundless, not supported by facts and is aimed at misleading the international community.
- The Ministry of Defense issued a statement that the information disseminated by the Armenian side about the missile strikes allegedly inflicted by the Azerbaijani army on settlements in the occupied territories is a lie and disinformation.
- Azerbaijani Ganja city once again under fire.
- As a result of the next shelling of Ganja by the Armenian Armed Forces, 5 people were killed and 27 were injured.
- Information about the shelling of Baku does not correspond to reality.
- Armenian armed forces launch missile attacks on Azerbaijani Mingachevir.
- Azerbaijani army delivers fire strikes against the Armenian Armed Forces.
- Deputy regiment commander of the Armed Forces of Armenia destroyed.
- A large number of forces and equipment of the Armenian army destroyed.
- On October 11, around 08.00, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of Armenia, which attempted to fly in the Mingachevir direction, was destroyed by the air defense units of Azerbaijan.
- The forces and means of the Armenian Armed Forces, which tried to go on the offensive, were destroyed.
- The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported that as a result of the shelling of Ganja by the Armenian Armed Forces, 7 people were killed and 34 were injured.
- The Armenian Armed Forces fired at an ambulance with a white flag on it, which was picking up the bodies of the Armenian military.
- The death toll in Ganja as a result of rocket attacks from the Armenian Armed Forces has reached 9.
- The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported that since the beginning of the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces, 41 civilians were killed and 205 civilians were wounded.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated that the responsibility for the aggravation of the situation in the region lies entirely with the leadership of Armenia.
- Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian UAV.
- Video of the moment of the missile strike on Ganja released.
- Armenian armed forces suffer heavy losses as result of airstrikes.
- Azerbaijani MoD publishes footage of liberated Dashkesan village.
- Kub anti-aircraft missile system of Armenian armed forces destroyed.
- Azerbaijani MoD publishes footage of liberated Horadiz village.
- Azerbaijan shows newly liberated Sugovushan village of Tartar district.