BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s address at the First Caspian Ecological Summit, held today in the Turkmen city of Turkmenbashi, should be viewed as a renewed expression of Azerbaijan’s principled stance regarding the future of the Caspian Sea on the international stage. The head of state highlighted the accelerating shallowing of the Caspian Sea, noting that the sea's surface area has shrunk by more than 20,000 square kilometers and that approximately 30,000 hectares of land have emerged in Azerbaijan’s sector of the sea. These figures demonstrate that the issue is no longer merely a subject of theoretical discussion but is producing real, measurable consequences.

A key point in the President’s speech is that the drop in the Caspian’s water level is not presented solely as an environmental issue. As the Head of State emphasized, this process directly impacts the lives of coastal populations, the economy, transport, and port infrastructure. For Azerbaijan, the shallowing of the Caspian also concerns the preservation of strategic transport capabilities, East-West cargo transportation, and the country’s position as a regional logistics hub.

In this context, a comprehensive investigation into the causes of the problem is of particular importance. Climate change, evaporation, precipitation, and river inflows influence the Caspian Sea's water balance. However, the management of river waters and the impact of human activity on natural flows must not be overlooked. The fact that the Volga River accounts for the majority of the river water entering the Caspian makes changes within this basin particularly significant. A reduction in the Volga's flow is a key factor capable of affecting the Caspian's water balance.

For this reason, the issues surrounding reservoirs built on the Volga, hydraulic structures, and water abstraction for irrigation and other economic needs require serious scientific and political attention. The primary objective here is not to preemptively assign blame to any specific country, but to transparently examine all factors influencing the flow of water from its source to the Caspian Sea. Comparative data must be obtained regarding water resource management in the Volga basin (located within Russian territory), the impact of reservoir operations on seasonal flow patterns, and how the volume of water reaching the Caspian has changed over time.

Open discussion of this issue is entirely legitimate from the perspective of Azerbaijan's national interests. If all littoral states are experiencing the consequences of the Caspian Sea's falling water levels, then information regarding the factors affecting the water balance should be accessible to all. Decisions concerning the future of the Caspian must not be limited to general environmental statements; rather, they should be grounded in concrete scientific findings regarding river basin management, reservoir operations, and the volume of water flowing into the sea.

The concern voiced by President Ilham Aliyev at the summit holds political significance precisely in this context. Azerbaijan illustrates the scale of the problem with figures and highlights the risks its consequences pose to the economy, transport, and coastal areas. The emergence of nearly 30,000 hectares of new land in Azerbaijan’s sector of the Caspian Sea serves as a concrete indicator of the changing coastline. This shift necessitates long-term planning across various sectors, ranging from port operations to coastal ecosystems.

In particular, the future of the Baku International Sea Trade Port and cargo transportation across the Caspian Sea requires a strategic approach. The receding sea level could impact shipping routes, vessel loading capacities, port access conditions, and infrastructure costs. If the decline in the Caspian’s water level continues, Azerbaijan will need to allocate significant resources toward adapting its transport system and mitigating associated environmental and economic risks. Consequently, this issue must be placed on the agenda not only of environmental protection agencies but also of state institutions responsible for economic and strategic planning.

Another critical aspect is the preservation of the Caspian’s unique ecosystem. A drop in sea level could alter coastal wetlands and shallow-water areas, disrupt fish habitats and breeding grounds, and diminish biodiversity. This process will inevitably affect the livelihoods of populations dependent on the Caspian Sea’s natural resources. Thus, the decline in water levels represents a complex crisis with interconnected environmental, social, and economic consequences. Under these circumstances, Azerbaijan's position calls for the establishment of concrete regional mechanisms. A permanent scientific monitoring system should be set up among the Caspian littoral states, data regarding the water balance should be shared regularly, and joint research programs should be implemented. Comparative assessments must be conducted concerning the flow, water withdrawal, and operational regimes of the major rivers discharging into the Caspian, including the Volga. Based on the findings, an action plan agreed upon by the states should be developed, and clear mechanisms for the fulfillment of obligations must be established.

President Ilham Aliyev’s call to preserve the Caspian Sea as a zone of peace, stability, and constructive partnership forms the political basis of this approach. Cooperation among the Caspian littoral states should not be limited solely to transport and energy projects. Since the deterioration of the sea's ecological condition affects the long-term interests of all parties, its preservation must also become a priority area for regional cooperation.

Ultimately, the views expressed by President Ilham Aliyev at the Turkmenbashi summit demonstrate that Azerbaijan is not indifferent to the fate of the Caspian Sea and considers international cooperation essential to resolving the issue. Azerbaijan’s position is clear: the causes of the Caspian’s receding water levels must be scientifically determined, human activities impacting river flows and water resources must be transparently investigated, and the responsibilities of all littoral states must be defined through concrete measures.

For Azerbaijan, preserving the Caspian Sea isn't simply an environmental choice. This is a matter of safeguarding national economic interests, transport security, the well-being of coastal populations, and the natural resources for future generations. As the level of the Caspian Sea drops, the need for timely and coordinated measures becomes increasingly urgent. Azerbaijan must maintain an active stance in keeping this issue on the international agenda, developing scientifically grounded solutions, and strengthening the principle of regional responsibility.