Mirziyoyev sets “Trust and Common Development” as CIS motto

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has unveiled the motto "CIS — A Space of Trust and Common Development" for Uzbekistan’s 2027 chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), outlining priorities ranging from economic cooperation and emerging technologies to transport connectivity and regional security, during the expanded CIS summit in Turkmenistan.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

Speaking at an expanded CIS summit in Turkmenistan, Mirziyoyev said Uzbekistan would focus its chairmanship on areas capable of delivering tangible results for member states.

"It is necessary to look ahead and work together in those areas on which the competitiveness of our economies will depend in the coming years. We are talking about critical minerals, artificial intelligence, robotics, new materials and modern energy technologies. These are the areas where it is especially important today to keep up by creating our own competencies and joint projects," said the leader of Uzbekistan.

"We want next year’s agenda to focus on areas that deliver clear and tangible results. These are the economy, new technologies, transport, security, education, science and human capital development," he said.

Uzbekistan is completing its chairmanship concept and action plan, which already include more than 100 planned activities, according to Mirziyoyev.

The economic agenda will prioritize industrial cooperation, joint production, resilient supply chains and the removal of trade barriers. The president also highlighted opportunities for cooperation in critical minerals, artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced materials and modern energy technologies.

Transport connectivity will be another key focus, with Uzbekistan seeking to strengthen transit links across Central Asia and simplify procedures to make regional routes more efficient and competitive.

Mirziyoyev also emphasized coordinated efforts to counter terrorism, extremism and cybercrime, alongside expanded cooperation in education, science and cultural exchanges.

"People, their dignity, interests and opportunities must remain at the center of all our work," he said.

Uzbekistan’s chairmanship is intended to build on existing cooperation mechanisms while introducing new initiatives to address shared challenges. The summit concluded with the signing of agreements and decisions covering priority areas of CIS cooperation.