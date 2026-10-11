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Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Azerbaijan News 11 October 2026 08:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Photo: Trend News Agency
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. This week (from October 5 through 9), the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar:

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

Exchange Rate

September 28

1.7000

October 5

1.7000

September 29

1.7000

October 6

1.7000

September 30

1.7000

October 7

1.7000

October 1

1.7000

October 8

1.7000

October 2

1.7000

October 9

1.7000

Average exchange rate for the week

1.7000

Average exchange rate for the week

1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro rose by 0.0009 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0211 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.90498 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

Exchange Rate

September 28

1,9357

October 5

1.9014

September 29

1,9312

October 6

1.9069

September 30

1,9264

October 7

1.9095

October 1

1,9242

October 8

1.9048

October 2

1,9129

October 9

1.9023

Average exchange rate for the week

1,92608

Average exchange rate for the week

1.90498

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.024 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.01922 manat compared to the previous week, to 2.00228 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

Exchange Rate

September 28

2.0145

October 5

2.0238

September 29

2.0118

October 6

2.0032

September 30

2.0261

October 7

1.9963

October 1

2.0365

October 8

1.9883

October 2

2.0186

October 9

1.9998

Average exchange rate for the week

2.0215

Average exchange rate for the week

2.00228

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, amounting to 0.0346 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

Exchange Rate

September 28

0.0347

October 5

0.0346

September 29

0.0347

October 6

0.0346

September 30

0.0347

October 7

0.0346

October 1

0.0347

October 8

0.0345

October 2

0.0346

October 9

0.0345

Average exchange rate for the week

0.0347

Average exchange rate for the week

0.0346

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