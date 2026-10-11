Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. This week (from October 5 through 9), the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.
According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar:
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
September 28
|
1.7000
|
October 5
|
1.7000
|
September 29
|
1.7000
|
October 6
|
1.7000
|
September 30
|
1.7000
|
October 7
|
1.7000
|
October 1
|
1.7000
|
October 8
|
1.7000
|
October 2
|
1.7000
|
October 9
|
1.7000
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.7000
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.7000
Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro rose by 0.0009 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0211 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.90498 manat per euro.
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
September 28
|
1,9357
|
October 5
|
1.9014
|
September 29
|
1,9312
|
October 6
|
1.9069
|
September 30
|
1,9264
|
October 7
|
1.9095
|
October 1
|
1,9242
|
October 8
|
1.9048
|
October 2
|
1,9129
|
October 9
|
1.9023
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
1,92608
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.90498
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.024 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.01922 manat compared to the previous week, to 2.00228 manat per 100 rubles.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
September 28
|
2.0145
|
October 5
|
2.0238
|
September 29
|
2.0118
|
October 6
|
2.0032
|
September 30
|
2.0261
|
October 7
|
1.9963
|
October 1
|
2.0365
|
October 8
|
1.9883
|
October 2
|
2.0186
|
October 9
|
1.9998
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
2.0215
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
2.00228
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, amounting to 0.0346 manat per lira.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
September 28
|
0.0347
|
October 5
|
0.0346
|
September 29
|
0.0347
|
October 6
|
0.0346
|
September 30
|
0.0347
|
October 7
|
0.0346
|
October 1
|
0.0347
|
October 8
|
0.0345
|
October 2
|
0.0346
|
October 9
|
0.0345
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
0.0347
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
0.0346