Mirziyoyev proposes CIS logistics hubs, unified transport system

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proposed establishing integrated logistics hubs and a unified transport information system across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to reduce transit costs and improve regional freight connectivity during a summit in Turkmenistan.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

Speaking at the CIS Council of Heads of State meeting in the Awaza national tourist zone, Mirziyoyev said closer coordination was essential amid global economic changes and rising tensions.

“Today, the world is changing dramatically. Tensions are rising, and established economic ties are being restructured. In this situation, it is especially important to strengthen trust, compare positions more frequently and ensure that our agreements deliver tangible results,” he said.

The Uzbek president identified economic integration and industrial cooperation as key drivers of regional stability and development. He called on CIS countries to move beyond conventional trade toward jointly creating value-added production chains.

Mirziyoyev proposed improving the functioning of the CIS free trade area by removing technical barriers, mutually recognizing certificates of conformity and expanding access to public procurement markets.

He also emphasized food security, urging member states to accelerate the adoption of an agreement expanding mutual access to agricultural public procurement and approve a cooperation program on food security.

To improve market predictability, Mirziyoyev proposed introducing an early notification and consultation mechanism before restrictions are imposed on food and fertilizer exports.

The president also called for greater industrial cooperation and increased mutual investment. He stressed the need to finalize a roadmap supporting special economic zones across CIS countries.

On transport connectivity, Mirziyoyev proposed establishing integrated logistics centers, reducing transit costs, harmonizing freight transportation rules and creating a unified CIS transport information system. He also supported Turkmenistan’s proposal to declare 2029 the Year of Transport Connectivity of the Commonwealth.

Mirziyoyev concluded by expressing Uzbekistan’s readiness to assume the CIS chairmanship next year and work closely with other member states.