President Tokayev appoints new commander of Special Operations Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Sayat Issanov as commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, according to the press service of the Kazakh president.

The position was previously held by current Defense Minister Aidos Myrzakhmetov.

The appointment comes amid a series of personnel changes in Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry following the deaths of 14 servicemen during the Khazar Korgany-2026 military exercises in the Mangystau region on September 24.

On September 27, Tokayev dismissed Defense Minister Dauren Kosanov and appointed Major General Aidos Myrzakhmetov as his successor. On October 7, Tokayev signed an order relieving Asker Beisenov of his position as deputy defense minister and another order appointing Tatiana Savelyeva as deputy defense minister.

The president also established a commission to conduct a comprehensive review of the Defense Ministry’s activities, including its financial and logistical support.

Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies have opened 13 criminal cases over suspected embezzlement of state property, abuse of office, and other alleged violations at Defense Ministry organizations and military units, according to the commission’s preliminary findings.

The commission said the events in the Mangystau region had exposed systemic problems in the Armed Forces. Its preliminary findings point to shortcomings in military planning and insufficient oversight by the previous leadership.

The inspection also identified deficiencies in the preparation and planning of military exercises, risk assessment, troop deployment, and measures to ensure servicemen’s safety.