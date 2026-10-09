Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athlete wins silver medal at Grand Prix in Paris

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Azerbaijani representative Sabir Zeynalov has won a silver medal at the Para Taekwondo Grand Prix in Paris.

This was reported by the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, Azerbaijani para taekwondo athlete Sabir Zeynalov, competing in the K44 category in the up to 58 kg weight class, faced Israel’s Asaf Yasur in the final. Zeynalov lost to his opponent in the decisive bout and claimed the silver medal.

It should be noted that at the Paris Grand Prix, which brings together the world’s top-ranked athletes, Azerbaijan is represented by three para taekwondo athletes under head coach Farid Taghizade — Imamaddin Khalilov (70 kg), Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg), and Amin Aliyev (63 kg).