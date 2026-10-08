Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss support for AI-based infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Azerbaijan and the World Bank have discussed possible support for the development of artificial intelligence (AI)-based infrastructure, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport reported.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Hasanov and World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan Sasha Bakes.

The meeting addressed opportunities for cooperation in priority areas identified under the Action Plan for 2026-2028 on accelerating digital development in Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on possible World Bank support for digital transformation, the development of AI-based infrastructure, data centers and the Government Cloud, as well as training cybersecurity specialists and personnel with digital skills.

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank covers various areas alongside digital development, including infrastructure, energy, transport, agriculture, water management, employment and institutional reforms. Since Azerbaijan joined the World Bank, a total of around $4.9 billion in financing has been allocated for 53 projects.

One of the main areas of cooperation with the World Bank has been the implementation of projects aligned with Azerbaijan's development priorities and reform agenda. Projects carried out within the partnership have covered infrastructure development, expansion of energy and transport capabilities, improvement of water management, employment growth and strengthening institutional capacity.

At the same time, attention is being paid to Azerbaijan's growing role in the international development agenda. After attaining upper-middle-income country status, Azerbaijan has increased its support for international development initiatives as a donor.

The World Bank has expressed interest in continuing long-term cooperation with Azerbaijan and expanding the partnership into new areas.

Digital transformation and AI are currently being considered among the new areas of cooperation. In this context, discussions on possible support for data centers, the Government Cloud, cybersecurity and digital skills development are creating new opportunities to strengthen Azerbaijan's digital infrastructure.