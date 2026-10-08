Azerbaijan's full-fledged participation in Consultative Meeting significant - statement

TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 8. The Joint Statement signed in Turkmenbashi city following the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan on October 8, 2026, highlighted the significance of the full-fledged participation of Azerbaijan in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

In the declaration, the parties emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan's full-fledged participation in the Consultative Meeting. Furthermore, the heads of state highly appreciated the preparatory work undertaken for the organization and holding of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), scheduled for October 15, 2026, in Baku.

In the document, the heads of state reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation between their countries within the framework of the United Nations and other international organizations of which they are members, and emphasized the importance of comprehensively and consistently developing multilateral cooperation, as well as implementing initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development, the well-being of their peoples, and long-term stability for the Central Asian states and Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in the spheres of regional and international security, based on respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests, including in combating terrorism, extremism, radicalism, illegal migration, transnational organized crime, cybercrime, the illicit trafficking of narcotics and arms, and human trafficking, as well as in preventing and mitigating the consequences of large-scale and transboundary emergencies.

Emphasizing the significant potential for expanding trade and economic relations, the heads of state expressed their readiness to facilitate the further development of trade, the deepening of investment ties, the expansion of direct business contacts between economic entities, support for joint ventures, the holding of regular business forums and exhibitions, the exchange of experience in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and the development of e-commerce at the regional level.

Furthermore, the heads of state noted the priority importance of developing integrated regional transport infrastructure and, emphasizing the significance of the East–West and North–South international transport corridors as key factors for sustainable economic growth and the expansion of inter-regional ties, affirmed the necessity of further developing the transit-transport corridors passing through their respective territories.

The parties further noted the level of cooperation achieved by the participating countries in the energy sector and expressed their interest in further strengthening this cooperation through the exchange of experience and the exploration of prospects for new projects, including those aimed at developing energy corridors connecting Central Asia with Azerbaijan. In this regard, they highlighted the importance of leveraging the potential of the green energy production and transmission project involving Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The project aims to establish an energy corridor for exporting green electricity from Central Asia to Europe via Azerbaijan.

The parties welcomed the establishment of the International Telecommunication Union’s Regional Acceleration Center in Azerbaijan on November 21, 2025, and noted its significant importance in contributing to the development of digital innovations, the support of startup ecosystems, and the promotion of digital transformation in Azerbaijan and the wider region. They also emphasized that the center's primary objective is to strengthen innovation and entrepreneurship potential, foster interaction among ecosystem stakeholders, and accelerate digital transformation in the region.

The heads of state also pointed out the necessity of strengthening cooperation in the following areas and expressed their readiness to support activities undertaken in these directions: