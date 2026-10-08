Azerbaijan re-elected to ITSO Advisory Committee (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Azerbaijan has been re-elected to the Advisory Committee of the International Telecommunications Satellite Organization (ITSO) for the 2026–2028 term, according to the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos).

The decision was made during the 42nd Meeting of the ITSO Assembly of Parties (AP-42) in Washington, D.C., held from September 30 to October 2, 2026.

Representatives of ITSO member states met at the Assembly to discuss the development of international satellite communications, service accessibility, regulatory issues and the organization’s future activities.

Azerbaijan also participated in the international symposium “Satellite Developments Shaping Connectivity – An ITSO Perspective,” held on September 29 ahead of the Assembly. The symposium included a “Voices of the Regions: National Perspectives” panel, where Azercosmos represented Region C.

The panel focused on national priorities in satellite communications, including service access and affordability, the resilience of communications services, radio-frequency spectrum management, regulatory challenges and international cooperation.

The discussion also covered practical and regulatory challenges faced by countries in Region C, including complex “landing rights” requirements in some countries for foreign satellite operators to provide services and their impact on market access. The need to strengthen the technical and institutional capacities of developing countries, expand knowledge and experience sharing, and improve international cooperation mechanisms was also highlighted.

Azercosmos said Azerbaijan’s re-election to the ITSO Advisory Committee for 2026–2028 will allow the country to continue contributing to the organization’s activities and discussions on international satellite communications.

Azercosmos said it will continue participating in international platforms to represent Azerbaijan’s interests in satellite communications, expand cooperation on global regulatory processes and contribute to the development of sustainable satellite connectivity.