Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Russia's First Deputy PM review joint economic projects

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov discussed implementing agreements reached at the highest level and expanding trade and investment cooperation during a meeting in Tashkent on Oct. 7.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

Manturov arrived in Uzbekistan to attend meetings of the Uzbekistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission and the Council of Regions between the two countries. At the start of the meeting, he conveyed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s greetings and best wishes to Mirziyoyev.

The Uzbek president welcomed the results of the Intergovernmental Commission and the third Council of Regions meetings held the previous day, according to the presidential press service.

"The steady growth of mutual trade and the promotion of cooperation projects in industry, energy, metallurgy, peaceful atom and other sectors were noted with satisfaction," the press service said.

The sides emphasized the need for coordinated measures to further increase trade, accelerate joint projects within industrial zones and maintain active contacts between regions and businesses.

In addition, the meeting focused on the practical implementation of agreements reached during recent high-level Uzbek-Russian talks, with both sides reaffirming the importance of expanding economic and industrial cooperation.

The sides also emphasized the importance of strengthening interregional cooperation and expanding direct business contacts to support the implementation of joint projects.