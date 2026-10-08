CPC Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil pipeline resumes after 12-hour shutdown

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil pipeline operated by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) resumed operations on October 6 following a scheduled 12-hour shutdown, CPC said today.

During the shutdown, scheduled maintenance was carried out on various systems of the main pipeline, oil pumping stations and the Marine Terminal. Repair work and activities under CPC's current and capital projects were also completed.

In Kazakhstan, scheduled maintenance was carried out at oil pumping stations and along the pipeline's linear section. Three defects were repaired using repair structures, while the condition of the insulation coating was inspected at six sections.

At the Atyrau oil pumping station, one ball valve and a branch pipe on the supply gas pipeline were replaced.

At the Komsomolskaya oil pumping station in Russia's Kalmykia Republic, instrumentation and control equipment was replaced at the launch and receiving unit for cleaning and diagnostic tools. A leaking ball valve was also replaced, while the replacement of ball valves with plug valves at the metering unit is ongoing, with leak monitoring.

At pipeline facilities in Russia's Stavropol and Krasnodar regions, a repair structure was installed on the linear section of the pipeline. At the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station, the effectiveness of the pressure surge damping system was tested.

At CPC's Marine Terminal, work was carried out as part of a program to replace the automated control system with a dispatch control and management system.

CPC said scheduled 12-hour shutdowns, along with shutdowns of other durations, are planned by the consortium in coordination with shippers.

This information is also taken into account by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy when preparing the oil transportation schedule for the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline, ensuring coordinated planning among all participants in oil production and transportation.