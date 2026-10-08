Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan discuss prospective joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov discussed prospective joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture, transport and other areas, the press service of the Kazakh president said.

The meeting was held as part of Tokayev's working visit to Turkmenistan.

Tokayev thanked the President of Turkmenistan for the warm welcome and hospitality, noting the high level of Kazakh-Turkmen relations based on ties of friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual support.

During the meeting, the presidents emphasized the positive dynamics in the development of cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral interaction.

The heads of state discussed the implementation of previously reached agreements, as well as prospective joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture, transport and other areas.

During the meeting, particular attention was paid to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. The presidents also reviewed the schedule of upcoming joint events.

Earlier today, Tokayev participated in the eighth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan's Awaza Complex.

From January through April 2026, trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan reached about $180 million, up 6.8% year-on-year, according to Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry. The two countries have set a target of increasing bilateral trade turnover to $1 billion.