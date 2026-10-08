Uzbekistan, Germany agree to finance 8 projects in 2026–2027

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Uzbekistan and Germany agreed on German financing for eight projects in 2026–2027 during intergovernmental negotiations on financial and technical cooperation held in Tashkent on Oct. 7.

The Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan reflected this in its statement.

The negotiations were led by Uzbek Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Akram Aliyev and Christiane Amari, head of the Division for Central Asia, Pakistan and Afghanistan at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The talks focused on priority areas of bilateral cooperation, including the green economy, vocational education, technical regulation, energy, public administration and social protection.

The agreement on financing for eight projects was reached as part of the negotiations, according to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade.

The ministry said the negotiations were aimed at advancing bilateral financial and technical cooperation and supporting projects in sectors identified as priorities by the two countries.

"Following the negotiations, the Protocol of Negotiations on Development Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany was signed," the ministry said.

The protocol formalizes the results of the intergovernmental negotiations and provides a framework for further cooperation on development projects in Uzbekistan.

Additionally, the two sides reviewed areas where German technical expertise and financing could support Uzbekistan’s ongoing economic and institutional reforms, particularly in green development, energy, vocational training and public administration.

The negotiations form part of Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to expand cooperation with European partners and attract financing and technical expertise for projects supporting sustainable economic development.

Germany has been a longstanding development cooperation partner of Uzbekistan, with bilateral cooperation covering economic, social and institutional development. The latest negotiations establish the project framework for the 2026–2027 cooperation period.