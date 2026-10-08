ABB launches “TamKart Max” credit card offering 12 months of interest-free payments

ABB has launched its new “TamKart Max” credit card, designed to provide customers with greater flexibility in managing their finances, planning purchases, and making the most of their available credit limits.

The new card enables customers to spread their purchase payments over 12 months without interest through the “TAM 12” feature. ABB is the first bank in Azerbaijan to introduce this opportunity with the “TamKart Max” credit card.

Compared with traditional credit cards, “TamKart Max” offers more flexible and favorable terms for a wide range of transactions, including everyday purchases.

Cardholders can benefit from a grace period of up to 60 days on all transactions and convert eligible payments into installments of up to 24 months using the “Convert to Installments” feature.

Another key advantage of “TamKart Max” is the greater control it gives customers over their repayment schedules. Through the ABB mobile app, cardholders can extend the installment period for purchases made at any partner store to up to 24 months. Furthermore, customers will not incur any additional interest or fees for early repayment of outstanding debt.

Key Features and Terms of the Credit Card:

12 months of interest-free payments

Installment periods of up to 24 months

Credit limits ranging from AZN 300 to AZN 30,000

Cash withdrawals of up to 100% of the credit limit

Grace period of up to 60 days

Annual Percentage Rate (APR): 18.40%–41.60%

The 12-month interest-free payment option under the “TAM 12” feature applies to an amount equivalent to up to 20% of the customer's approved credit limit, capped at AZN 2,000. Cardholders can take advantage of this feature within 30 days of signing the credit agreement.

The “TamKart Max” credit card can be ordered entirely online through the ABB mobile app or the official website at abb-bank.az. Customers can also use the card in a fully digital format without the need for a physical card.

Further information about the “TamKart Max” credit card is available here.

Further information about ABB’s modern, practical and versatile products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and sub-branches, on its official website at https://abb-bank.az/, through its Information Centre on 937, and on its official social media pages.