Uzbekistan, NASA discuss satellite data, Earth observation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Uzbekistan and NASA discussed expanding cooperation in space technology, satellite data and Earth observation, as well as potential joint projects, during a meeting on the sidelines of the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC-2026) in Antalya.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbek Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov, Uzcosmos Director Shuhrat Kadirov and NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson.

The sides discussed current priorities in the space sector, prospective joint projects and initiatives, and ways to move bilateral cooperation toward practical implementation.

Particular attention was paid to the development of space technologies, the use of satellite data, remote sensing of the Earth, joint research projects and the training of highly qualified specialists for the space sector.

The Uzbek delegation also discussed NASA’s potential participation in the IAC-2028 congress, which Uzbekistan plans to host in Samarkand, as well as opportunities to present joint projects and scientific and technological initiatives during the event.

"The sides expressed interest in developing long-term and practical cooperation in the space sector, strengthening existing ties and promoting new joint projects," Uzbekistan’s Digital Technologies Ministry said.

The meeting was held as part of Uzbekistan’s participation in IAC-2026, which brings together representatives of the global space industry, government agencies, research institutions and private companies.

The sides agreed to continue contacts on priority areas of space cooperation and explore opportunities for implementing joint initiatives.