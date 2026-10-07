Baku fair to feature 60+ universities from 16 countries – EU official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Sixty universities and national education agencies from 16 European countries will participate in the Study in Europe Fair to be held in Baku, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kujundzic, said on Wednesday during a briefing dedicated to the fair, which is scheduled for October 10–11 in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

She noted that the number of participating universities and national education agencies at the fair, organized by the EU Delegation for the fourth time, has reached a record high. Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Sweden will be represented at the event.

According to Kujundzic, the official opening ceremony will take place on October 10 at 11:00 (GMT +4).

"The Study in Europe Fair will provide young people and their parents with the opportunity to interact with representatives from European universities. Representatives will present their programs, answer questions about educational and research opportunities, tuition fees, and scholarships, and help students make informed decisions regarding their future education," she emphasized.

The head of the delegation noted that the EU has been supporting Azerbaijan's education sector since 2008, and 29 projects have been implemented in this field since then. Thousands of Azerbaijani students have studied in Europe, particularly through Erasmus+ and other exchange programs.

She noted that European higher education institutions offer extensive opportunities for students wishing to pursue studies at the bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels.

"Studying in Europe means receiving a high-quality and internationally recognized education within a diverse and dynamic environment. This is an opportunity to acquire valuable knowledge and skills, discover new cultures, learn new languages, build international connections, and gain an unforgettable experience that will shape one's personal and professional future," added Kujundzic.

She also recalled that the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU was signed in 1996. She noted that, over the intervening period, hundreds of projects aimed at benefiting the people of Azerbaijan have been implemented in areas such as agriculture, business development, healthcare, the environment, and education.