Azerbaijan, Spain discuss Strategic Economic Dialogue cooperation (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Azerbaijan and Spain exchanged views on promoting trade and investment, as well as cooperation under the Strategic Economic Dialogue, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The discussions took place during Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov’s visit to Spain on October 6–7.

As part of the visit, the fifth round of political consultations between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation was held in Madrid.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, while the Spanish delegation was led by Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs Diego Martínez Belío.

The consultations covered the current state and prospects for developing bilateral ties in political, economic, energy, including green energy, cultural, educational, tourism, transport and logistics, and other areas.

The sides also exchanged views on promoting trade and investment and cooperation under the Strategic Economic Dialogue.

The meeting stressed the importance of continuing mutual support within international organizations. The sides also discussed opportunities for exchanging experience and developing practical cooperation in humanitarian mine action.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation met with Pilar Sánchez-Bella Solís, Director of the Foreign Affairs Department at the Office of the President of the Government of Spain.

Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov also met with Javier Maroto, Vice President of the Spanish Senate. The sides stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and interparliamentary relations in developing bilateral ties.

In addition, Mammadov delivered a presentation on “Azerbaijan’s Foreign Policy” for faculty and students at the Diplomatic School of Spain.

During the visit, the deputy foreign minister also gave interviews to leading Spanish media outlets on the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for further cooperation between Azerbaijan and Spain.