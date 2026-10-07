Azerbaijan's FM addresses CIS Council meeting in Turkmenistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended and addressed a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) held in the Avaza National Tourist Zone during his working visit to Turkmenistan on Oct. 7.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

In his address, Bayramov emphasized the importance of adhering to the fundamental norms and principles of international law amid rising global tensions. He highlighted interstate cooperation based on mutual respect and interests as a crucial factor for regional stability, security and sustainable development.

The minister noted the 35th anniversary of the CIS and the 20th anniversary of the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation, underscoring the Commonwealth’s role as a platform for equal dialogue and multilateral cooperation.

Highlighting the significant place of humanitarian cooperation on the agenda, Bayramov stressed the importance of the Priority Action Plan, which includes more than 200 events scheduled for 2027–2028. He also noted that the third CIS Games held in Azerbaijan and events organized in Lachin within the framework of the CIS Capital of Culture 2025 initiative made a significant contribution to cooperation in culture, youth and sports across the Commonwealth.

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to developing cooperation with CIS states in trade, economic and transport sectors, Bayramov said. He pointed to positive dynamics in trade turnover, as well as the continued development of the East-West and North-South international transport corridors and port and railway infrastructure, supported by Azerbaijan’s favorable geographical location and large-scale infrastructure investments.

These measures, he noted, would help fully realize the region’s transit and economic potential.

In conclusion, Bayramov reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to the principles of good-neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation with all CIS states.

He wished Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov success in his country’s upcoming CIS chairmanship and conveyed Azerbaijan’s readiness to provide the necessary support in addressing the tasks ahead.

During the meeting, the participants also exchanged views on a number of multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest and reviewed draft decisions to be adopted by the heads of state and government.