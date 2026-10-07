Azerbaijan prioritizes protection and development of children - Shahriyar Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Full and harmonious development of a child in the spirit of peace, dignity, tolerance, freedom, equality and solidarity is a prerequisite for sustainable and prosperous societies, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Shahriyar Hajiyev said at the Third Committee of the eighty-first session of the United Nations General Assembly under agenda item 66: Promotion and protection of the rights of children.

"Special care and assistance, which the Universal Declaration of Human Rights recognises as entitlements for children, should be understood and implemented comprehensively through the provision of healthcare and social protection services, as well as quality education. Creating equal opportunities for children is also indispensable to achieving better results in their social and economic development.

Full and harmonious development of a child in the spirit of peace, dignity, tolerance, freedom, equality and solidarity is a prerequisite for sustainable and prosperous societies. Thus, children and young people are recognised as critical agents of positive change in the Pact for the Future.

In Azerbaijan, children comprise nearly 30 per cent of the population. The protection and development of children and ensuring their full enjoyment of human rights play a crucial role in the social policy of the state.

The policy programme “National Strategy on Children for 2020-2030”, approved by the President of Azerbaijan, identifies key issues and outlines strategies to address challenges related to the protection and development of children. Particular emphasis is placed on children from vulnerable groups, including those deprived of parental care, those with health issues and those from conflict-affected families.

At the same time, a new law on the “Rights of a child” was adopted in 2026, addressing contemporary challenges, strengthening protection mechanisms, and further aligning the normative framework with international standards. The Law sets out general objectives and obligations of the state, guarantees to ensure the best interests of a child and an extensive list of rights and freedoms. The new normative basis fully reflects the commitments under the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Azerbaijan also prioritises the protection and development of children in the post-conflict period. Following rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts, forcibly displaced persons, including children, are returning to their places of origin. The Great Return Programme has enabled nearly 4,000 pupils to study in educational facilities for the academic year 2026-2027.

The fate and whereabouts of 71 children among the over 4,000 persons who went missing in the early 1990s remain a pressing humanitarian concern for Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period. At the same time, extensive mine contamination is another problem threatening lives, including children. Since the 1990s, the deliberately planted mines have claimed the lives of and seriously injured more than 3,400 persons, including children and young persons. These humanitarian concerns require enhanced international cooperation in addition to national measures taken.

To conclude, Azerbaijan reiterates its firm commitment to ensuring quality healthcare and education services, as well as maintaining an enabling environment for the development of children at every stage from birth to adolescence," Shahriyar Hajiyev said.