Oman eyes trade corridor through its ports with Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Oman is looking to expand trade cooperation with Kazakhstan through a corridor running via Omani ports, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said said following expanded-format talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, according to the presidential press service.

Thanking Tokayev for the hospitality and the talks, the Sultan noted the steady development of comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

"Oman attaches great importance to cooperation with Kazakhstan. We welcome the momentum that bilateral cooperation has gained in recent years. Exchanges of high-level visits and the work of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission have created a solid foundation that will allow us to reach a more ambitious level of cooperation," Sultan Haitham said.

According to the Sultan, Oman sees significant opportunities for growth, investment and cooperation with Kazakhstan across several sectors, including energy and mining, agriculture and food security, transport and logistics, financial services, tourism, and technology and artificial intelligence.

"We welcome the implementation of projects bringing together our sovereign investment institutions, the private sector and specialized government structures. Transport connectivity is another area of significant importance. Kazakhstan occupies a strategic position along the main global trade corridors connecting Asia and Europe, while Oman provides direct maritime access to key markets in the Persian Gulf, the Indian Ocean, Asia and Africa. Leveraging these complementary advantages opens up significant opportunities for growth and represents great value for both countries. We therefore look forward to developing cooperation in transport and logistics, including the development of a trade corridor through Omani ports, as well as strengthening air connectivity between our countries," the Sultan said.

He invited Tokayev to visit Oman at a time convenient for him.

During the expanded-format talks, Tokayev welcomed the Sultan to Kazakhstan, noting it was his first visit to Central Asia as head of state.

"We view Oman as a time-tested and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world. Next year we will proudly mark a significant milestone — the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Oman," Tokayev said, pointing to a recent visit to Astana by a high-level Omani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said as evidence of deepening synergy between the two countries.

Tokayev said the two sides would sign a significant package of bilateral agreements covering energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, information technology and digitalization, healthcare and other areas, along with a joint statement outlining priority areas of partnership.

The Kazakh leader also highlighted progress on a number of joint projects, including development of the Dunga oil field, Solidcore Resources' operations in the Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions, a joint investment fund with the Oman Investment Authority, and the development of hotel and resort infrastructure.