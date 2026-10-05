Kazakhstan opens 13 criminal cases after Defense Ministry inspection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies have opened 13 criminal cases over suspected embezzlement of state property, abuse of office, and other violations at Defense Ministry organizations and units, according to the results of the first stage of a comprehensive inspection presented to Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the presidential press service, Tokayev heard preliminary findings from the commission conducting the inspection of the Defense Ministry.

The commission said the tragic events in the Mangystau region had exposed systemic problems in the Armed Forces. Preliminary findings indicate serious shortcomings in the planning of military activities and insufficient oversight by the previous leadership.

The inspection also identified significant shortcomings in the preparation and planning of military exercises, risk assessment, the organization of troop deployment, and measures to ensure servicemen’s safety.

A pre-trial investigation into alleged criminal negligence by commanders is ongoing. Five officials have been arrested, while a final legal assessment of their actions will be made after the investigation is completed.

The inspection also uncovered shortcomings in military discipline and preventive work, including individual cases of hazing and violence against servicemen. Criminal cases have been opened over these incidents.

Particular attention is being paid to safety requirements, conditions of military service, logistical support and work with personnel.

Tokayev said all officials found responsible for the deaths of servicemen must be held accountable in accordance with the law. He instructed the commission and the new Defense Ministry leadership to develop specific proposals to address the identified shortcomings.

The inspection’s findings are to be taken into account when preparing a reform plan for the Armed Forces. The commission will continue its work.

Tokayev ordered a comprehensive inspection and audit of the Ministry of Defense following a fatal incident involving servicemen in the Caspian Sea.

On September 24, 2026, 17 servicemen fell into the water amid a storm and strong winds during the Khazar Korgany-2026 military exercises in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region. Fourteen servicemen died.

Following the incident, Tokayev dismissed Defense Minister Dauren Kosanov on September 27. Major General Aidos Myrzakhmetov, who previously headed the Special Operations Forces, was appointed as the new Defense Minister.