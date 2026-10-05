Uzbekistan, Oman explore joint projects in critical minerals

Photo: The Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Uzbekistan and Oman discussed expanding cooperation in geological exploration, mining and critical minerals during a series of business meetings in the Sultanate of Oman.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, following a meeting between Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology R. Yusupov, an Uzbek delegation, and the representatives of Oman’s Minerals Development Oman (MDO) on organizing geological exploration at prospective areas in Uzbekistan and developing deposits of precious minerals.

The Uzbek delegation also met with representatives of Tasnim Group to discuss cooperation in critical minerals, joint geological exploration at prospective sites in Uzbekistan and the launch of new investment projects.

Additional meetings were held with representatives of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Oman’s Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones.

Moreover, the delegation held talks with representatives of Nine Business Company LLC, Oman Trade Establishment, OQ, Al Zubair Corporation LLC and Asyad Group.

The sides emphasized the importance of developing mutually beneficial cooperation in mining and geology and continuing practical engagement to attract advanced technologies and investment to the sectors, according to the ministry.

The talks are part of Uzbekistan’s efforts to expand geological exploration, strengthen its mineral resource base and attract foreign investment and technology to the mining industry.