Armenia’s environmental activities pose transboundary risks - EPP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Armenia’s environmental activities pose transboundary risks to the region, the statement from the briefing held at the office of the Forum of National Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan, part of the “Environmental Protection First” coalition, says, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The event focused on issues related to Armenia’s mining industry, water resource use, the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant, the Amulsar gold mine, and the environmental damage inflicted on Azerbaijani territories during the occupation.

At the briefing, it was noted that the activities of the mining industry in Armenia raise concerns not only from the country’s perspective but also in terms of the environmental safety of the region as a whole. It was pointed out that mining waste can enter transboundary rivers via groundwater and thus affect the territories of other countries. In this regard, the impact of mines located in Alaverdi and Syunik, in particular, on groundwater pollution was highlighted.

Coalition representatives also drew attention to the situation regarding Armenia’s water resources. During the briefing, World Bank data was cited, indicating that Armenia is one of the countries experiencing water scarcity. It was noted that the use of groundwater in the Ararat Valley for commercial fishing and irrigation has exceeded the annual rate of natural recharge. The World Bank’s 2024 report on climate and development also indicates that groundwater extraction in the Ararat Valley has exceeded the annual rate of recharge, and that water discharge from Lake Sevan has significantly exceeded historical levels of natural outflow.

In addition, it was noted that increased water withdrawal from Lake Sevan could have an impact on the lake’s ecosystem and biodiversity. Speakers emphasized that, given Armenia’s position as a downstream country in the Caucasus, transboundary water issues arising on its territory are also significant for Azerbaijan. Attention was also given to the issue of assessing transboundary environmental impacts under the Espoo Convention.

The briefing included a separate discussion of the Amulsar gold mine project, located near the city of Jermuk. It was noted that the project’s location in an area connected to the Arpa and Vorotan river basins raises concerns regarding potential impacts on water resources, biodiversity, and ecosystems associated with Lake Sevan.

Speakers noted that in 2018, residents of Jermuk and environmental activists blocked the roads leading to the Amulsar mine in protest against the project, effectively suspending operations at the mine for several years. Subsequently, efforts to resume the project were restarted.

In addition, it was reported that on August 31, 2026, an agreement on community development was signed between the Government of Armenia, Lydian Armenia, and the communities of Jermuk, Vayk, and Sisian. The agreement provides for the allocation of $7 million annually to the communities affected by the Amulsar project during the construction phase, and $7 million or $9 million during the production phase, depending on the average price of gold.

Coalition representatives believe that the practical implementation of the project is continuing, despite concerns about its potential environmental impact. Given the connection between the Arpa and Vorotan rivers and the Araz River basin, it was emphasized that it is important to bear in mind the potential transboundary environmental impact of the “Amulsar” project.

The briefing also mentioned the operations of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant in Armenia among potential environmental risks. It was noted that the problems include the aging equipment of the second power unit, which has been in operation since 1980, and the extension of its service life. According to information from Armenia and the International Atomic Energy Agency, a program is underway to extend the service life of the second power unit until 2036.

Speakers noted that in the event of a potential serious accident or damage to safety systems, there is a likelihood of transboundary release of radioactive substances into the environment, including surface and groundwater.

The briefing also extensively covered the damage inflicted on the environment and biodiversity in Azerbaijan’s sovereign territories during the Armenian occupation.

Moreover, it was noted that during the occupation, forests on Azerbaijani territory were destroyed and degraded. It was recorded that approximately 8,900 hectares of forest were lost, and a total of more than 50,000 hectares were destroyed. Damage was also inflicted on specially protected areas and rare plant species, including the destruction of rare oriental sycamores located in the Basitchay State Nature Reserve.

The reports also noted a serious deterioration in the condition of agricultural land. It was noted that between 1995 and 2015, approximately 54,544 hectares of agricultural land were taken out of productive use. Furthermore, it was emphasized that irrigation infrastructure was destroyed during the occupation.

Regarding the Sarsang Reservoir, it was noted that the lack of proper management of the reservoir and changes in water use patterns affected access to water for the population of adjacent regions and for agriculture.

The report also addressed the issue of the illegal exploitation of natural resources, particularly mineral deposits, on the territory of Azerbaijan during the occupation. It was noted that deposits such as Gizilbulag, Demirli, Soyudlu, Aghduzdag, Tutkhum, Vejnali, Mehmana, Shorbulag, Saribulag, Aghhyatag, Levchay, Gamishli, Aghgaya, Chilgazchay, and Narzanli were being mined or were in the process of being mined at various times.

The speakers also drew attention to the impact of mining activities on land and water resources, noting that revenues generated by mines in Azerbaijani territories during the occupation were used to fund economic activities in Armenia and by certain individuals. In this context, the activities of Ruben Vardanyan were also mentioned.

Regarding the pollution of transboundary water resources, special attention was paid to the example of the Okhchuchay River. It was noted that the river’s ecosystem had suffered serious damage as a result of pollution from waste generated by mining facilities located in Armenia. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources reported that, during monitoring, samples taken from the Okhchuchay River showed levels of heavy metals such as copper, molybdenum, manganese, iron, zinc, and chromium that exceeded established standards by several times. In addition, the deaths of more than 500 trout and other fish species were reported.

At the conclusion of the briefing, it was noted that the potential transboundary environmental consequences of mining, water management, and other economic activities carried out on the territory of Armenia must be a focus of attention from the perspective of environmental and water security for the countries of the region, including Azerbaijan.