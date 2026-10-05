Azerbaijani citizens among crew of Russian drone-hit vessel - Zelenskyy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Azerbaijani and Indian citizens were aboard a civilian vessel that was attacked by Russian drones in neutral waters.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a post on his X account.

“A horrific strike by two Russian drones on a civilian vessel in neutral waters carrying corn and owned by Türkiye. Azerbaijani and Indian citizens were on board. As of now, unfortunately, we know that the ship’s captain was killed. My condolences. The fate of one other person is still being established. Eleven crew members were rescued, one of them injured,” Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukraine has repeatedly proposed concrete steps to de-escalate the situation and ensure security in the Black Sea.

Zelenskyy also noted that relevant proposals had come from third countries as well.

The President of Ukraine called for increased pressure to restore global food security and noted that everyone who is genuinely interested in this must help.