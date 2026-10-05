Azerbaijan-Germany ties enter dynamic phase of development — MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Azerbaijan-Germany relations have stepped into a dynamic phase of development based on active political dialogue and mutual trust, the Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Nargiz Gurbanova, said at an event in Baku marking German Unity Day, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

“Our cooperation in the energy sector is expanding. This year, Azerbaijan began exporting natural gas to Germany. As a result, Azerbaijani gas is now supplied to ten Member States of the European Union. This represents a big contribution to Europe’s energy security,” she said.

According to Gurbanova, in recent years, Azerbaijan-Germany relations have stepped into a dynamic phase of development based on active political dialogue and mutual trust. “As its key and reliable partner in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to the comprehensive development of bilateral interstate relations and cooperation with Germany,” she said.

Gurbanova noted that the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council can become an important platform for identifying new investment and business opportunities, as well as for promoting joint projects: “The bilateral documents signed and exchanged during the Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku in September this year constitute important steps towards further advancing our economic cooperation.”