Black Sea drone attack leads to death and missing of Azerbaijani citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. One Azerbaijani citizen died, and another is missing as a result of a drone attack on a foreign cargo ship "Royad Mammadov" in the Black Sea, near the coast of Romania, on October 5.

This was reflected in a statement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry noted that, according to available information, an Azerbaijani citizen, the ship's captain, Rustam Hasanov (born in 1974), was killed in the attack.

"Another of our citizens, Mahammad Suleymanzade (born in 2002), is missing. Search operations are currently underway. The other Azerbaijani crew members have been rescued, and three of them have been hospitalized.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the matter with our country's diplomatic missions and the relevant authorities of the countries concerned. Necessary measures are being taken to provide medical and consular support to our citizens and to carry out the procedures for repatriating the remains of the deceased.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of our compatriots who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has once again urged Azerbaijani citizens to refrain from traveling to regions where military operations are underway and the security situation is unstable, and from engaging in work activities in these areas or on vehicles, particularly ships, operating along high-risk routes.