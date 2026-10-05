Kapital Bank holds more than 30 business meetings at Sibos 2026

Kapital Bank participated in Sibos 2026, the international conference bringing together leading financial institutions, technology companies and other participants from across the global financial industry. During the event, representatives of the Bank held more than 30 business meetings with international partners.

The conference was held in Miami for the first time this year. The main theme of the event was “Digital finance for AI-driven economies.” Over the course of four days, participants discussed key developments and trends across areas including artificial intelligence and innovation, payments, trade finance, digital assets, cybersecurity, data management and resilience in the financial sector.

The meetings held by Kapital Bank representatives focused on strengthening engagement with international partners and exploring new opportunities for cooperation. Global platforms such as Sibos provide banks with an opportunity to stay abreast of key developments in the international financial sector, exchange insights with partners and identify potential areas for future collaboration.

Kapital Bank continues to strengthen its international partnerships and participate in leading global financial platforms, expanding opportunities and enhancing the services it offers to its customers.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 116 branches, 51 divisions and 13 Digital Centers all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. Applications for a cash loan and a Birbank card can be submitted online.