Iran reins in liquidity growth as economic war pressures mount – Hemmati

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Liquidity growth in Iran reached 20.7% during the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21–September 22, 2026).

According to the Central Bank of Iran, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said this.

“Following the Central Bank’s strict oversight of the monetary base and banks’ liquidity creation process, annual point-to-point growth declined from 54.4% in the fifth month (July 23–August 22) to 51.6% in the sixth month (August 23–September 22),” he said.

Hemmati said the opposing sides had hoped that daily liquidity growth and a resulting continued increase in inflation would create further problems for Iran’s economy amid the economic war. However, they will not achieve this outcome, he said.

The Central Bank governor said the bank, in coordination with relevant state institutions, is working to strengthen economic growth by making bank lending more productive, bringing liquidity growth under control and expanding the use of financial instruments.

“Since the US and Israel failed to achieve their objectives in the military war against Iran, they have now entered the economic war phase and targeted the financial sector and foreign exchange market. The Central Bank takes measures to manage the foreign exchange market when it deems necessary, based on its legal authority,” he said.

It should be recalled that the latest escalation in US-Iran relations began on July 8. On that day, the US armed forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, for the first time after a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran, claiming the strikes were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire with Iran had been terminated. In response, Tehran began striking US facilities located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Oman.

The conflict brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.