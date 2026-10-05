Yelo Bank to host commission-free investment weeks every month!

Making access to global financial markets simpler and more accessible, Yelo Bank offers a special opportunity for customers looking to invest. As part of the Bank's digital Yelo Invest service, the "Bright Investment Week" has been launched.



Under this campaign, from October 5 to October 9, stock and ETF purchases executed via Yelo Invest will be processed with 0% commission. Registration for the service is also completely free for those taking their first step into the investment world or looking to expand their existing portfolio.



The most rewarding part for investors is that this opportunity is not temporary: COMMISSION-FREE purchase weeks providing advantageous investment conditions will be organized EVERY MONTH from now on.



Please note that zero-commission terms apply strictly to new stock and ETF purchases that are not already in the customer's portfolio. The Yelo Invest service is provided in partnership between Yelo Bank and "Unicapital Investment Company" OJSC.



To take advantage of these investment opportunities, simply log in to the Yelo App mobile application: https://ylb.az/invest.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!