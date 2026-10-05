100th Agribusiness Festival opens in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 5. The 100th Anniversary Agribusiness Festival has opened in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov addressed the opening ceremony. He said Agribusiness Festivals have become an important platform for establishing direct ties between farmers, entrepreneurs, government agencies, agricultural companies, and research institutions.

According to Mammadov, holding the 100th festival in Aghdam is particularly significant. Alongside the reconstruction of Aghdam, new opportunities are emerging for agricultural development in the district.

Mammadov noted that the efficient use of land, adoption of modern technologies, establishment of new farms, and expansion of agricultural production capacity are among the key priorities for the coming period.

The minister said work is underway to put agricultural land in the Kangarli, Sarijali, and Khidirli villages into use for crop production.

Mammadov emphasized that the main goal in agriculture is not only to increase production volumes, but also to build a more productive, efficient, technology-driven, and competitive agricultural system.

According to the minister, technologies such as precision agriculture, satellite data, sensors, drones, smart irrigation systems, and artificial intelligence are creating new opportunities to improve the efficiency of agricultural production.

He noted that agricultural development should not be limited to primary production, adding that proper organization of product storage, processing, sorting, packaging, and logistics should also remain a priority.

Mammadov added that credit fairs, panel discussions, startup zones, and seed exhibitions and sales fairs held as part of Agribusiness Festivals expand farmers' and entrepreneurs' access to state support mechanisms, financial instruments, innovative solutions, and quality seeds.

The minister expressed confidence that the 100th Anniversary Agribusiness Festival will contribute to agricultural development in Aghdam and the wider region and help establish new partnerships between farmers and entrepreneurs.