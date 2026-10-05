Iran proposes integrated food chain with Central Asian countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Iran has proposed combining the agricultural production of Central Asian countries with its processing, packaging and rapid delivery capacities to jointly access international markets.

The proposal was voiced by Iranian Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Mehdi Heydari said during his speech at the Turkmenistan Investment Forum TIF 2026, held in Ashgabat, according to the press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government yesterday.

“Combining the agricultural production of Central Asian countries with Iran’s processing, packaging, and rapid delivery capabilities will enable them to jointly enter international markets,” Heydari said.

Meanwhile, Iran and Turkmenistan already have an established framework for cooperation in agriculture and the food industry. At the 17th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation in November 2023, the two sides specifically discussed agriculture and water management alongside trade, transport, industry and investment.

The countries have also brought agricultural and food-processing businesses together directly. In December 2024, Ashgabat hosted the Iran Agrofood exhibition and a Turkmen-Iranian business forum, attended by about 60 Iranian companies specializing in agriculture, food production and processing, food packaging and storage, logistics and related services. The forum specifically addressed prospects for cooperation in agriculture and the food industry.