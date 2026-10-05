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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 5

Iran News 5 October 2026 12:06 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 5
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 5.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to October 4.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,762,815 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,983,801 rials. On October 4, the euro was priced at 1,978,132 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 5

Rial on October 4

1 US dollar

USD

1,752,815

1,757,542

1 British pound

GBP

2,332,915

2,327,059

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,124,465

2,120,953

1 Swedish króna

SEK

175,619

175,130

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

183,132

182,621

1 Danish krone

DKK

265,365

264,556

1 Indian rupee

INR

18,308

18,249

1 UAE Dirham

AED

480,004

478,568

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,706,961

5,690,584

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

636,289

634,573

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,116,353

1,113,596

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

224,654

223,976

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,581,889

4,571,854

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,236,850

1,233,345

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

989,794

987,063

1 South African rand

ZAR

105,905

105,674

1 Turkish lira

TRY

35,879

35,773

1 Russian ruble

RUB

21,116

21,052

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

484,290

482,841

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

134,559

134,141

1 Syrian pound

SYP

14,449

14,406

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,226,148

1,221,652

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

470,084

468,678

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,688,338

4,674,314

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,377,879

1,374,026

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,432,309

1,428,313

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

53,308

53,152

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

840

837

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,143,727

1,140,043

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

286,206

274,475

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

275,397

262,102

100 Thai baht

THB

5,249,380

5,255,966

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

431,455

430,202

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,312,416

1,308,363

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,486,340

2,478,903

1 euro

EUR

1,983,801

1,978,132

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

392,276

391,840

1 Georgian lari

GEL

678,872

675,230

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

98,458

98,146

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

27,167

27,079

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

585,692

583,610

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,036,013

1,032,869

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,816,859

2,808,717

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

191,066

190,651

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

503,369

500,340

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,038

2,032

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,983,801 rials and $1 costs 1,762,815.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,72-2,75 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,03-3,06 million rials.

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