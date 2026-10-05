Azerbaijani Railways reports 73% construction progress on Horadiz–Aghband line (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. On the Horadiz–Aghband railway line, 85% of the design work and 73% of the construction and installation work have been completed, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) told Trend.

In addition, it is noted that the project involves the construction of 8 stations, 40 bridges, 22 road crossings, 4 tunnels, and 3 galleries — a total of about 600 engineering structures.

“One of the bridges under construction is 771 meters long with 20 spans and is the longest railway bridge ever built in Azerbaijan.

As part of the third phase of the railway’s construction, three tunnels are being built. One of them, 677 meters long, is the first railway tunnel built using the cut-and-cover method since Azerbaijan gained independence. Another tunnel, 1,071 meters long, is the longest railway tunnel in the country,” the statement reads.

Additionally, it is emphasized that modern technologies and international standards are being applied in the construction of the tunnels: “All of this work is of great importance not only for the development of regional transportation infrastructure but also from a strategic and geopolitical perspective.

The Horadiz–Aghband railway line will connect the main part of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic via the Zangezur Corridor.”

The length of the Horadiz–Aghband railway line along the main axis is 110.4 km, and 140.6 km including sidings.