3rd International Khankendi Ultramarathon set for October 8-11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The third International Khankendi Ultramarathon will be held from October 8 to 11.

According to the press service of Baku City Circuit Operations Company, the ultramarathon will be jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, and Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

The race will start in Gabala, with participants covering 192 kilometers before finishing in Khankendi. A total of 100 athletes from five countries are expected to take part.

The main aim of the international ultramarathon is to promote a healthy lifestyle and running, as well as showcase different regions of Azerbaijan through sport. The 192-kilometer Gabala-Khankendi route will test participants' physical fitness and endurance.

The ultramarathon will consist of four stages: Gabala-Agdash (55 kilometers), Agdash-Barda (65 kilometers), Barda-Aghdam (44 kilometers), and Aghdam-Khankendi (28 kilometers). Winners of each stage will be awarded separately, while the overall winners of the ultramarathon will receive the main prizes.

The Khankendi Ultramarathon was first held in 2024 along the Khankendi-Baku route. The 380-kilometer race brought together 64 athletes from four countries. In 2025, the ultramarathon was held along the Gabala-Khankendi route, with 81 athletes from six countries taking part.

The third edition of the Khankendi Ultramarathon in 2026 will again follow the Gabala-Khankendi route.