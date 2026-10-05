Tajikistan commissions new poultry farming enterprise in Khatlon city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon remotely commissioned a poultry farming enterprise in Pushiyoni Miyona village of the Khudoyor Rajabov rural community in Vose District, Khatlon Region, on October 4.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the facility was commissioned as part of the launch of 21 facilities of various purposes.

“On October 4, after opening the private Tibbi Khulbuk hospital in Vose district, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon remotely commissioned 21 facilities of various purposes, including three general education institutions, one kindergarten, nine early childhood development centers, an administrative building of the state subsidiary enterprise for drinking water supply and wastewater disposal, service and language-learning centers, an administrative building of a department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Miraliobod rural jamoat, a poultry farming enterprise with a capacity of 60,000 birds producing chicken meat, the Badakhshon-Tur brick manufacturing enterprise, the Shukhuhi Mahsuloti Sokhtmoni brick manufacturing enterprise, as well as 70 kilometers of paved local roads,” the statement said.

The enterprise is designed to raise up to 60,000 birds and produce chicken meat. Its operations are aimed at increasing meat production and supplying the domestic market. The launch of the enterprise created 10 new jobs.

Meanwhile, the poultry industry is an important part of Tajikistan’s agricultural sector, with domestic producers supplying the market with meat and other poultry products. The development of production facilities in the regions contributes to the expansion of local processing and supply chains.

Vose District is one of the agricultural areas of Khatlon Region, where livestock breeding, crop production and other agricultural activities form part of the local economy. The development of related production facilities supports the diversification of economic activity in the district.