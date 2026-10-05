Azerbaijan plans 300-hectare greenhouse project in Aghdam

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 5. A project to build 300 hectares of greenhouses is planned in Aghdam, Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov told reporters, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The minister also noted that several projects related to the development of the agricultural sector will be implemented in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

According to him, this initiative includes horticulture, the construction of water infrastructure, the expansion of modern irrigation systems, and the implementation of projects proposed by the private sector.

Mammadov also spoke about a project to build greenhouses covering an area of 300 hectares. He noted that, for the first time in the country, there are plans to establish greenhouses in a single location within an industrial zone.

“It is expected that the private sector will invest, while the government will lay communication lines, power lines, and gas pipelines. The first such project is being implemented in the liberated territories – in the Jabrayil region, adjacent to the industrial park currently under construction in the Araz Valley Economic Zone,” the minister said.

He added that one of the project’s main goals is to leverage opportunities for developing the processing industry in this region. At the same time, the territory’s location along the Zangezur Corridor will facilitate the logistics of exporting products in the future.

The minister also touched on the use of AI and drones in agriculture. He noted that the use of drones in agriculture is a new development for Azerbaijan and is currently being implemented in a controlled manner.

“Farmers and companies need to get used to this technology. We believe that as the level of development increases and their application becomes more refined, the use of drones will expand. The Ministry of Agriculture and the Center for Agricultural Innovation continue to provide training for drone operators and on the use of drones in the agribusiness sector,” Mammadov added.

The minister noted that agribusiness festivals have been held for about five years, and their number has increased significantly in recent years:

“These festivals are held in all regions of Azerbaijan, including remote areas. The main goal is to bring technologies, seeds, fertilizers, and innovations used in the agribusiness sector closer to farmers and familiarize them with these innovations. At the same time, one of the main objectives is to facilitate the sale of agricultural products and technologies,” he noted.

In addition, Mammadov emphasized that the 99 agribusiness festivals held to date have generated sales totaling more than 16 million manat ($9.41 million), with over 85,000 farmers participating in the events. In total, more than 500,000 citizens have attended the festivals.

Furthermore, the minister stated that there are plans to hold agricultural business festivals in collaboration with the private sector in the future.

He also emphasized that new mechanisms for providing credit support to the agricultural sector will be introduced:

“As part of the state program, a mechanism has already been approved to subsidize interest rates on loans provided by the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, as well as on loans provided by private banks. It is also planned that the government will cover the interest rates on seasonal loans provided for the cultivation of annual crops through the Agricultural Credit and Development Agency (ACDA)».