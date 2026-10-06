Chevron announces senior leadership changes effective January 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Chevron Corporation has announced a series of senior leadership changes that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, including the appointment of a new chief financial officer and changes in the leadership of its Oil, Products & Gas and New Energies businesses.

Mark Nelson, currently vice chairman and executive vice president of Oil, Products & Gas, will remain vice chairman and take responsibility for Strategy and Business Development. In his expanded role, Nelson will focus on identifying and advancing opportunities aimed at strengthening Chevron’s portfolio, improving competitiveness and supporting long-term growth.

Eimear Bonner, currently Chevron’s chief financial officer, will become president of Oil, Products & Gas. She will oversee operations across the company’s value chain, with responsibilities including capital allocation, asset performance and value chain optimization, as well as maintaining safe and reliable operations.

Jeff Gustavson, currently president of New Energies, will become Chevron’s chief financial officer. He will oversee the company’s global audit, controller, investor relations, tax, treasury and business planning functions.

Brent Gros, currently president of Offshore, will take over as president of New Energies, where he will lead Chevron’s lower-carbon businesses, including hydrogen, power, carbon capture, offsets and biofuels. Gros will also oversee Chevron’s artificial intelligence strategy, which the company said will focus on value creation, operational excellence, cost efficiency and innovation.

“Mark, Eimear, Jeff and Brent bring a combination of operational expertise, strategic perspective and a proven ability to deliver results across our business,” Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth said.

“Their experience, judgment and commitment to excellence will help position Chevron for continued success in an evolving energy landscape,” he added.

Chevron is an integrated energy company engaged in oil and natural gas production, fuel and lubricant manufacturing, petrochemicals and other energy businesses. The company has said its strategy is focused on growing its oil and gas operations, reducing the carbon intensity of its activities and expanding its new energy businesses.