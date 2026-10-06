Karatau find reinforces Mirziyoyev’s drive for deeper gas exploration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Uzbekistan is intensifying efforts to expand its domestic natural gas resource base, with increasing emphasis on geological exploration, deeper drilling, and the development of new hydrocarbon reserves as part of its long-term energy security objectives. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has repeatedly emphasized the importance of increasing gas reserves and production, as well as advancing the exploration of deeper and technically more challenging formations.

Against this backdrop, the discovery of the new Karatau gas-condensate field in the central part of the Ustyurt region may represent a significant addition to Uzbekistan’s exploration portfolio. The field was identified following the drilling of exploration well No. 1 to a depth of 4,860 meters in the Muynak district of Karakalpakstan. According to Uzbekneftegaz, testing conducted on October 3 resulted in a commercially significant flow of hydrocarbons from Lower Jurassic formations at depths of 3,213–3,273 meters.

While Uzbekneftegaz has not yet disclosed estimates of the field’s reserves or potential production volumes, the geological significance of the discovery may extend beyond the Karatau field itself. The company stated that the results could create new prospects for the exploration of deep formations in the Ustyurt region and contribute to the identification of additional promising areas.

The discovery is particularly relevant in the context of Uzbekistan’s efforts to maintain stable gas supplies amid continued growth in domestic energy demand.

President Mirziyoyev has repeatedly placed the expansion of gas reserves and geological exploration at the center of the country's energy strategy. In January 2026, while reviewing Uzbekneftegaz's development plans, he emphasized that the company's main task was to increase natural gas reserves and volumes of its production.

The policy direction is backed by substantial exploration and production targets. Uzbekneftegaz reported that its enterprises produced 25.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2025 and drilled 56 new wells. For 2026–2027, the company plans to implement more than 300 geological and technical measures aimed at increasing reserves, improving production efficiency, and maintaining stable output.

The Karatau discovery therefore comes at a time when Uzbekistan is placing greater emphasis on finding new resources while also improving the efficiency of existing fields. In April 2026, Mirziyoyev called for broader 2D and 3D seismic surveys, new drilling programs and greater use of international expertise in developing hard-to-recover reserves and deep, complex wells.

The country is also investing in the technological capacity required for this strategy. Plans presented to the president include $38.8 million in investment to modernize geophysical well-logging equipment and acquire a modern 3D seismic survey complex. These measures are expected to increase the annual area covered by 3D seismic surveys from 1,800 to 5,000 square kilometers and extend exploration depth from 4,500 to 8,000 meters.

This makes the depth of the Karatau drilling particularly notable. The first exploration well reached 4,860 meters, while the gas-bearing Lower Jurassic formations were identified more than 3,200 meters below the surface. The discovery provides additional geological information that could help Uzbek specialists better assess deeper structures across Ustyurt.

The region has strategic importance for Uzbekistan's hydrocarbon sector. Ustyurt is already one of the country's major areas for oil and gas exploration, and expanding exploration into deeper formations could increase the number of prospective structures available for future drilling.

At the same time, Karatau represents an important exploration achievement rather than an immediate increase in gas production. While testing confirmed a commercially significant hydrocarbon flow, additional drilling and appraisal work will be needed to determine the field’s reserves, resource quality, and overall commercial potential.

Uzbekistan plans to complete drilling of exploration well No. 2 by the end of 2026 and begin drilling wells No. 3 and No. 4. The results of these wells will be important in determining whether Karatau represents a standalone discovery or part of a larger hydrocarbon system.

The timing also fits closely with Mirziyoyev’s broader approach to energy security. In 2026, the president has repeatedly instructed officials to maintain stable gas supplies, develop new reserves, improve existing fields and strengthen geological exploration. In August, he also stressed the importance of ensuring sufficient hydrocarbon supplies to the domestic market and closely monitoring the process from drilling wells through their connection to the gas transmission system.

Mirziyoyev has also emphasized Central Asia’s resource potential as an important foundation for attracting investment and technology. Speaking at the first “Central Asia + Japan” summit in Tokyo in December 2025, he said: “And we have something to offer. Our region is rich in natural resources and is located at the crossroads of global transport, trade and energy routes.”

For Uzbekistan, the significance of Karatau lies not only in the gas and condensate discovered at the field, but also in what the exploration results could reveal about the wider Ustyurt basin. If subsequent drilling confirms additional commercially viable resources, the discovery could encourage further investment in deep exploration and contribute to the country's longer-term efforts to expand its domestic energy resource base, reflecting a broader strategy that combines deeper drilling, advanced geological technologies, and more efficient field development to identify new resources and meet growing energy demand.