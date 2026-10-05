Kazakhstan, Tajikistan note dynamic bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon noted the dynamic development of bilateral relations during a telephone conversation, the press service of the Kazakh president said.

The conversation took place as Tokayev congratulated Rahmon on his birthday and wished him further success in his state activities for the benefit of the Tajik people.

Tokayev noted Rahmon’s historical contribution to the establishment of sovereign Tajikistan, ensuring peace and harmony in the country and its long-term progress.

The Kazakh president also praised Rahmon’s role in strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, based on centuries-old ties of friendship and mutual support.

“During the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon noted with satisfaction the dynamic development of bilateral relations. They emphasized the importance of further expanding Kazakh-Tajik cooperation across the full range of interstate interaction,” the press service said.

The presidents also exchanged views on current international and regional issues and discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings.

According to Trend's calculations, based on data published by the National Statistics Bureau of Kazakhstan, the country's trade turnover with Tajikistan reached $854.70 million in the period from January through July 2026, up 25% compared with $683.77 million in the same period of 2025.