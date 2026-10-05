PASHA Bank Georgia Supervisory Board gets new head and member

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. On 2 October 2026, PASHA Bank Supervisory Board Chairman Shahin Mammadov was elected PASHA Bank Georgia Supervisory Board chairman. Meanwhile, PASHA Bank Executive Board member and Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Parvin Ahadzade was elected a Supervisory Board member.

Shahin Mammadov has extensive experience in banking and finance. Since 2026, he has served as PASHA Financial Holding deputy CEO. He has also held various senior positions at PASHA Bank, PASHA Bank Georgia and PASHA Holding.

Parvin Ahadzade has served as PASHA Bank Executive Board member and Chief Risk Officer since 2023. He has extensive experience in banking and risk management and has held senior positions at the Central Bank of the Azerbaijani Republic and PASHA Holding.

PASHA Bank Georgia is the bank that carries out the PASHA Financial Holding’s operations in Georgia.