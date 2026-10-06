German Enercon invests up to €8M in 7MW wind turbine in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The German wind turbine producer Enercon has invested 7-8 million euro in one wind turbine unit with a capacity of 7MW in Azerbaijan, a representative of Enercon, Tayfun Bayraktar, told Trend in an exclusive interview on Tuesday on the sidelines of the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference in Baku.

According to him, Enercon is exploring opportunities for operations in Azerbaijan and prospects for organizing wind turbine production.

He said that while Enercon doesn’t currently have direct operations in Azerbaijan, the company's Turkish office oversees activities related to the country.

"We are currently exploring investment opportunities in Azerbaijan and examining how we can actively operate here as a wind turbine manufacturer. We are working to meet with representatives of government agencies and establish connections," Bayraktar noted.

According to the company representative, the scale of any potential investment in the production and installation of wind turbines in Azerbaijan will depend on the project's scope and market demand.

"Regarding investment, the current cost of a single 7 MW wind turbine is approximately 7–8 million euro. This figure may vary depending on demand," he stated.

Bayraktar pointed out that Enercon is considering the possibility of installing wind turbines, and potentially organizing their production in the future in Azerbaijan using German financing and German manufacturing technologies.

"Our goal here, as a German company, is to bring German manufacturing, backed by German financing, to Azerbaijan and enable the installation of wind turbines, given Azerbaijan's targets regarding renewable and green energy," the company representative emphasized.

He noted that Azerbaijan has set significant goals for increasing its renewable energy capacity, creating opportunities for foreign technology companies as well.

"Currently, Chinese companies are generally active in the market, as are Arab companies. As a German company, however, we are exploring how to bring German technology and financing to Azerbaijan," Bayraktar noted.

The company representative stated that Enercon has not yet received an official request from Azerbaijan regarding this matter.

"There is no such request at the moment. We are trying to create these opportunities ourselves in the first instance. The fact that this conference is dedicated to German-Azerbaijani ties indicates that there is indeed demand from the Azerbaijani side in this area," he added.

Bayraktar noted that if the negotiations are successful, it may become possible in the future to establish a facility in Azerbaijan for the production of wind turbines and to export the manufactured products.

"Such an opportunity can arise over time. Initially, there was no wind turbine production in Türkiye either. About 25 years ago, in the early 2000s, there was virtually nothing in this sector in Türkiye. However, the country now possesses both manufacturing capabilities and the relevant industrial infrastructure," he concluded.