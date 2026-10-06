Kazakhstan to offer 150 eGov GPT services by year-end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Kazakhstan plans to increase the number of public services available through eGov GPT to 150 by the end of 2026, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said at a government meeting.

According to the government’s press service, Madiyev said that within the framework of the Digital Qazaqstan strategy approved by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the QazTech platform has become the foundation of the digital ecosystem of public services. Integration of the information systems planned for the current year has been completed by 92%.

"The Social Wallet covers 3 million users and provides targeted social support. Artificial intelligence in the e-Otinish system has processed more than 3.2 million requests, and 51 services are available through eGov GPT. By the end of the year, we will increase the number to 150 of the most demanded services, which account for 80% of traffic. By 2028, we plan to increase the share of AI-powered services to 40%, and by 2029, reduce the time required to receive services by half," Madiyev said.

According to the deputy prime minister, public service centers are being transformed into digital offices, where services can be obtained independently through terminals equipped with the eGov GPT digital assistant or with the help of a consultant.

Five digital offices have been opened in four regions so far, while financing issues have been resolved in 10 regions.